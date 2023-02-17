TikTok Mom Gives Ridiculous Explanation About Why She Began Transitioning Her Son to a Female When He Was Only TWO YEARS OLD! (VIDEO)

100 Percent Fed Up – The mother of a four-year-old boy uses her social media accounts to promote her son’s transition to a female. Her reasoning for why she is transitioning him is because he likes to dress up and didn’t want to play tee ball.

When her child was one and a half years old, he apparently wanted to play dress up with his older sister and wanted his fingernails painted.

When he was two years old, he would play dress up at preschool which was another big sign to his parents that he wanted to be a girl. However, just a few years ago, the woke left’s argument was that boys should be able to play dress up and participate in stereotypical “female” activities without being judged as exhibiting irregular behavior.

Now, if a boy wants to do things like play dress up, they clearly want to be a girl.

The mother also says that his childcare center was very accepting of her son’s desire to play dress up and “experiment” with his gender. Who knows how the teachers at this preschool were influencing his decisions and thoughts on gender?

Then around the age of four, her son “started wearing leggings and headbands” and made comments about wanting to be a girl.

So what did the parents do? They decided the ultimate test for their toddler would be to put him on a tee ball team to see if he would want to play.

It’s unclear why they thought this would be the deciding factor in whether or not he was actually meant to be a female. Girls play tee ball too, while plenty of boys don’t like to play the game.

Whether or not someone plays tee ball has absolutely nothing to do with gender.

However, since their kid didn’t like to play tee ball and didn’t like wearing the uniform, they decided that he was definitely a girl.

As someone who is a female, some days my parents couldn’t get me out the door for ballet practice when I was young because I simply didn’t want to go, not because I wanted to be a boy.

There is no sound logic in this mother’s argument for why she decided to transition her child who is too young to fully understand the concept of gender.