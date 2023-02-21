Three Teachers at Same North Carolina Primary School Die “Unexpectedly” in Three Months (VIDEO)

In the past three months, three teachers at Thomasville Primary School in North Carolina have died “suddenly and unexpectedly,” according to social media messages from friends and family as well as an obituary.

The school said, “each teacher had different and unique health concerns that contributed to their passing,” FOX 8 News reported.

Andrea White-Hunter, a second-grade teacher, died on Nov. 14, 2022. Details of her death are unknown out of respect for the bereaved families. Eva Shetley, a kindergarten teacher, “died very suddenly” on Jan. 13. Terry Register, a second-grade teacher, died in his sleep on Saturday, February 11.

According to a social media post, 65-year-old Eva Shetley “died very suddenly.”

“My son-in-law Colby Shetley’s grandma’s funeral was today Eva Shetley was only 65 years old and died very suddenly,” according to the Facebook post. “There was awesome testament to the ki d of wonderful woman she was and not just to her family. There wasn’t even standing room left at the church and there was a profession of probably at least 100 cars. The school that she taught at even dismissed early so everyone could go. Even the teachers that had retired was there. She was a amazing women.”

According to Terry Register’s obituary, the 49-year-old teacher died while he was sleeping.

“Terry “T.J.” Thomas Register, 49, of Thomasville passed away on the morning of February 11, 2023 while T.J. was sleeping. The Lord looked down on T.J. and said to Terry, son I know you are tired and said to him, come with me and rest,” his obituary reads.

Thomasville Primary School issued a statement on the deaths of the three teachers, via FOX 8 News.

“Our crisis team and counselors from across our district were on site in each instance and stayed for as long as needed to ensure the needs of students and staff were met. On Friday, February 17, 2023 Thomasville Primary School will be on a remote instruction day. This will allow us to provide important resources for our school staff, our students and our families. There will be opportunities throughout the day on Friday, February 17th for students, families and our staff to engage with the resources being made available by many of our community partners. Our entire community is rallying around the school and our district and we appreciate the love and support of all those around us during this difficult time.”

Watch the video below: