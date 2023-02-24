“This Is Not a Joke” – Alex Jones Says The DOJ Wants His Cat for Sandy Hook Families (Video)

In a new video, Host of InfoWars Alex Jones announced the Department of Justice is attempting to seize his cat.

The video which was captioned “Exclusive: DOJ investigates Alex Jones’s cat. Not Satire!” was uploaded by Alex Jones’ wife Erika Jones.

In the video, Jones said the Department of Justice spent several minutes asking him about his cat’s value in his most recent bankruptcy hearing.

Jones would go on to say “They wanted to know if assets were hidden in the cat. The cat was like $2,000, it’s a Ragdoll cat. We really do love it. But they were really serious about the cat for the Sandy Hook families.”

Jones would continue his statement by saying this is next level harassment and stated “what do they want next my children?”

The Host of Info Wars made it clear that his 5 year old cat Mushu isn’t going anywhere and he will not give over his cat the DOJ.

Alex Jones is currently in the midst of attending both personal and corporate bankruptcy hearings after he was sued by Sandy Hook Families.

Listing assets, including pets, during bankruptcy proceedings in several states.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in December of last year that Alex Jones declared bankruptcy after being sued for over $1 billion dollars from Sandy Hook families.

Previously the Judge overseeing Jones’ case ordered for his assets to be frozen and only used for normal living expenses.

Judge Barbara Bellis ruled “With the exception of ordinary living expenses, the defendant Alex Jones is not to transfer, encumber, dispose, or move his assets out of the United States, until further order of the court.”