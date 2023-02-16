Thirty-Four Discounted Items At MyPillow’s “Closeout And Overstock Sale” (Including The 3″ Featherbed Topper)

Woke corporations canceled their contracts with MyPillow because Mike stood up to the Left.

He lost millions fighting for justice, by his count.

But that didn’t stop Mike.

He kept going — and partnered with us to bypass woke corporations — and get you amazing deals for your family!

Now, MyPillow has clearance specials on thirty-four items — with lots of discounts!

Here’s how it works:

1. Click here to go to the “Closeout and Overstock Sale” page.

2. When you get to checkout, look for the “Enter Promo Code” box.

3. Put TGP in that box, click “Apply” and you’ll get up to 80% off (plus you’ll be benefiting Gateway Pundit).

Here are just some of the deals on the clearance page:

Here’s what people are saying about the amazing 3″ featherbed topper: 

“I love my mattress topper, no more back discomfort. So comfortable. So plush. Fall asleep in seconds.”

“Bought a $3000 mattress set that we thought was going to be great for our backs. It wasn’t. Struggled with it for years and had decided to take our mattress to the dump until we finally added a MyPillow 3″ mattress topper. Now our mattress set is like sleeping in a 5-star hotel. Best sleep of our lives!”

“Love my featherbed topper. I wake up so refreshed! Comfortable. Deep pocket sheets fit fine over the topper and mattress cover.”

Click here to see more – use promo code TGP to get the discount!

At the top of MyPillow.com website, look for this box:

Put “TGP” where it says “ENTER PROMO CODE HERE” and click CONFIRM.

You’ll get your discount and support Mike Lindell and Gateway Pundit!!

Thank you!

