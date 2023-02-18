The Talking Points Have Gone Out: John Fetterman Is ‘Brave’ For Checking Into Hospital For Depression

by

The Democrat talking points on John Fetterman’s hospitalization for depression have clearly gone out.

The spin that’s being put on the situation is that Fetterman is ‘brave’ for admitting his problem and seeking help by checking himself into a hospital for it.

Does anyone believe Democrats and the media would be saying this if Fetterman was a Republican? No. They would be demanding that he resign for being unable to do the job.

From FOX News:

Biden praises Fetterman’s ‘brave and important’ example of getting medical care; hospital stay may last weeks

President Biden issued support Friday for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., after he checked himself into a Washington, D.C., hospital to be treated for clinical depression this week.

“John, Gisele – Jill and I are thinking about your family today,” Biden wrote in a tweet. “Millions of people struggle with depression every day, often in private. Getting the care you need is brave and important.”

“We’re grateful to you for leading by example,’ the president added.

Reports later on Friday indicate that Fetterman may be in the hospital for several weeks as he receives treatment.

Biden used the word ‘brave’ in his tweet.

KJP said it was brave.

The word ‘brave’ shows up everywhere.

Isn’t it a little odd that all of these people are using the exact same word to spin this situation?

