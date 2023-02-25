Subpoenas Fly – Special Counsel Jack Smith Ramps Up His Harassment Campaign Against Trump’s Inner Circle

Special Counsel Jack Smith has issued a flurry of subpoenas as he ramps up his harassment campaign against Trump and his inner circle.

The special counsel investigation was supposed to focus on whether Trump broke the law when he took White House records to Mar-a-Lago and the other part of the probe is related to January 6.

However, Jack Smith has now expanded his investigation and is looking into Trump’s efforts to fight the massive 2020 election fraud operation in key swing states.

Jack Smith recently subpoenaed Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

“The subpoena for the couple is specifically related to the special counsel’s probe of Jan. 6 and the activities leading up to that day by the former president and his allies regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election” – sources told ABC News.

The Special Counsel also issued a subpoena to Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Trump asserted executive privilege with Mark Meadows in response to the subpoena.

Jack Smith also filed a motion to compel former Vice President Mike Pence to testify.

Pence resisted the grand jury subpoena for his testimony about Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election.

According to Politico, rather than assert executive privilege, Pence will argue that as president of the Senate, he was acting as a member of the legislative branch on January 6 and is therefore protected by the DOJ’s demands.

The Special Counsel investigation into whether Trump committed crimes has entered advanced stages, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reported: