Stacey Abrams Goes to Nigeria As An Election Observer – And Then Both Major Parties Call for a Do-Over (VIDEO)

Two-time election loser and election-denier Stacey Abrams went to Nigeria as a part of a 40-member crew from the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute to “observe” the 2023 Nigerian Presidential Election. But major problems arose after the ballots were cast.

Before the votes were counted, however, Abrams was quite content and optimistic about the election. She hailed the “orderly lines,” “strong enthusiasm,” and “patience” among voters.

Unfortunately for her, Nigerian politicians must have caught wind of her arrival because both opposition parties in Nigeria are now alleging a stolen election and demanding a revote.

One could say they learned from the best because Abrams is the epitome of a sore loser. Why not mimic her to see if you’re more successful in a country with far weaker institutions than America?

Recall Abrams narrowly lost the race to then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp and immediately whined the election was rigged. For years she kept claiming she actually won the election and was the real Georgia governor.

National Democrats then echoed her frivolous claims with little pushback from the corporate media.

The Daily Wire reported:

Twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams popped up in Nigeria this week, serving as part of a 40-member crew observing polls in the African nation’s elections, and now parties that appear to have lost the election are claiming that it was rigged. Abrams, who is traveling with the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute, told the media on Saturday that there was much excitement on the ground amongst voters. “I would say that despite a slow start with the [violence]” Abrams said over the weekend, “we have seen orderly lines, we have seen long lines, signaling strong enthusiasm. But we’ve also seen a great deal of cooperation and a very peaceful conversation among voters. They want to be heard, and they are willing to stand in line and have patience, because they know that’s their path to progress.” Well, as of Tuesday, both opposition parties in Nigeria’s presidential elections were calling for a do-over claiming that the results were corrupted in part because voter ID technology was stolen from certain polling places, causing delays and glitches. The People’s Democratic Party, Labour Party, and African Democratic Congress released a joint statement claiming that they had lost confidence in the electoral body chairman, Mahmood Yakubu. “We call on the international community to note that the results being declared at the National Collation centre have been heavily doctored and manipulated and do not reflect the wishes of Nigerians expressed at the polls on February 25, 2023,” the statement said. Abrams’ posse appeared to concur with that evaluation. “The election fell well short of Nigerian citizens’ reasonable expectations,” a spokesperson for the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) told the press.

With people like Abrams in your corner, who needs enemies? One can only feel sorry for the Nigerian people.