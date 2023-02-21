Someone From Biden’s Staff Falls Down Steps of Air Force One (Video)

Late Monday night, Biden and several delegates landed in Warsaw, Poland.

As Biden and other staffers exited the plane, Polish news networks had their cameras pointed at Air Force One.

What was supposed to be a normal exit from Air Force One turned eventful quickly when a person traveling with Biden fell down the steps of the plane.

Biden landed in Poland at Warsaw Chopin Airport on Monday night and then… someone fell out of Air Force One 🥴 pic.twitter.com/MIiXFFrE7N — Woj 🇵🇱 (@Woj_Pawelczyk) February 21, 2023

The fall received a lot of reactions on Twitter, here are some of the best:

Someone had too much wodka https://t.co/kywSSzpJYX — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 21, 2023

Watching the Biden Administration is kinda like watching a slap stick comedy – how to depart Air Force One the Biden way… pic.twitter.com/4rNw1uoDoY — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) February 21, 2023

Some users on Twitter claimed it was Biden who fell but a video of Biden walking out of Air Force One tells a different story.

US President Biden arrives in Poland after surprise visit to Ukraine After paying an unannounced visit to Kyiv, the US president made his way to Warsaw on a mission to solidify Western unity as both Ukraine and Russia prepare to launch spring offensiveshttps://t.co/X3flQUCiPZ pic.twitter.com/nyCHYcSgaN — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 21, 2023

Biden appears to have learned his lesson from previously falling and is using the handrail of Air Force One with a bit of a tighter grip.

Per DW, Biden is in Poland to deliver a speech in front of the Polish capital’s Royal Castle in Warsaw.

Back in March of 2021, Biden did fall down the steps of Air Force One and the White House even blamed his fall on the wind.

