Someone From Biden’s Staff Falls Down Steps of Air Force One (Video)

by

Late Monday night, Biden and several delegates landed in Warsaw, Poland.

As Biden and other staffers exited the plane, Polish news networks had their cameras pointed at Air Force One.

What was supposed to be a normal exit from Air Force One turned eventful quickly when a person traveling with Biden fell down the steps of the plane.

WATCH:

Reminder: Use promo code TGP at MyPillow's Clearance and Oversight Sale page -- you'll benefit Gateway Pundit and get up to 80% off!

The fall received a lot of reactions on Twitter, here are some of the best:

 

Some users on Twitter claimed it was Biden who fell but a video of Biden walking out of Air Force One tells a different story.

 

Biden appears to have learned his lesson from previously falling and is using the handrail of Air Force One with a bit of a tighter grip.

Per DW, Biden is in Poland to deliver a speech in front of the Polish capital’s Royal Castle in Warsaw.

Back in March of 2021, Biden did fall down the steps of Air Force One and the White House even blamed his fall on the wind.

Read more about it here:

TRIPS AND LIES: White House Blames “Wind” for Joe Biden’s 3 Falls Boarding Air Force One — But Weather Channel Shows It Was Only a “Light Breeze” Today

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Anthony Scott
You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 