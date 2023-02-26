San Francisco Forced to Admit It Needs Red States

The ordinance reads, “Ordinance amending the Administrative Code to prohibit City-funded travel to states that have enacted laws after June 26, 2015, reversing anti-discrimination protections for LGBT individuals or permitting discrimination against LGBT individuals, and to prohibit City contracting with companies headquartered in states that have enacted such laws, or where work on the contract would be performed in such states.”

Since 12X became operative, the number of banned states grew from 8 states in 2017 to 30 in 2022 suggesting that the “threat” and civic tantrum doesn’t carry much weight.

It seems, based on a February 10, 2023 report from the City Administrator’s Office, it is the Red States that don’t really need San Francisco. The report reveals that the ban has raised the cost of the City’s annual contracting cost by as much as 20 percent.

The report confirms, “This increase suggests that the city’s threat of boycott may not serve as a compelling deterrent to states considering restrictive policies.”

The report reveals: