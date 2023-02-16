Russia Calls for UN Security Council to Investigate Nord Stream Attack Feb. 22

Russia has requested that a UN Security Council meeting be held to discuss the Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage on February 22, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on his Telegram channel Wednesday, TASS reports. “In light of new information regarding the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, we have requested a UN Security Council meeting be held on February 22, at 3:00 p.m. New York time,” he said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the White House to comment on the Hersh report. “The White House must now comment on all these facts,” Zakharova said in a post on her Telegram page where she summarised Hersh’s main claims regarding the alleged U.S. sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline Sept. 26, 2022.

The Russian parliament, the Duma, accused the Biden administration of “committing a criminal attack” and urged the UN Security Council to investigate. Here is the full resolution as passed by the Duma:

Appeal of the State Duma of the Russian Federation to the United Nations

with a Proposal for an Urgent Investigation by the International Community

into the Crime Committed by the USA in the Baltic Sea on 26 September 2022

The results of an investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh published on 8 February 2023 testify conclusively to the fact that the United States of America’s military and their Norwegian accomplices committed a criminal attack on three branches of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The administration of Joe Biden, who issued the illegal order, bears full responsibility both for causing multibillion-dollar damage to the owners of the most important energy infrastructure for the Eurasian continent in Russia, Germany, France and the Netherlands and for the long-term detrimental impact of this attack on the economic development of the countries of the region as a whole, as well as for catastrophic damage to the environment.

Thanks to the courage and devotion to professional duty of Seymour Hersh, one of the most widely-acclaimed American writers and investigative journalists who gained worldwide recognition for exposing the bloody crimes committed by American executioners in the Vietnamese village of Mỹ Lai, information about this most recent crime by the United States has been made available to the whole world, which should be reason for a thorough international investigation, punishment of the perpetrators and compensation for the damage caused.

The cynical desire for geopolitical hegemony in the world and economic advantage through physical elimination of natural competitors mixed with boorish caveman-like Russophobia and utter disregard for international law displayed by US leaders puts them on a par with ruthless terrorists and war criminals. Ignoring the vital interests of even their closest allies, American politicians have unleashed a sanctions war that flies straight in the face of the principles of free trade and fair competition and to this day continue to fuel, encourage and facilitate armed conflicts and carry out subversive covert operations to overthrow any constitutionally-elected governments around the world that they deem undesirable.

Continuing this rabid and wholly illegal quest, they have now blown up the most important life-sustaining facilities of the entire continent. Members of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation are appealing to the United Nations Security Council with a proposal to initiate a thorough investigation of this clear act of international terrorism, give a full legal assessment of this monstrous sabotage and bring to justice the masterminds and perpetrators of this wholly uncalled-for crime that has jeopardised the security of the entire Eurasian continent.