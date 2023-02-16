Russia Calls for UN Security Council to Investigate Nord Stream Attack Feb. 22

by
Russian spokeswoman Maria Zakharova: “The White House must now comment”

Russia has requested that a UN Security Council meeting be held to discuss the Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage on February 22, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on his Telegram channel Wednesday, TASS reports. “In light of new information regarding the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, we have requested a UN Security Council meeting be held on February 22, at 3:00 p.m. New York time,” he said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the White House to comment on the Hersh report. “The White House must now comment on all these facts,” Zakharova said in a post on her Telegram page where she summarised Hersh’s main claims regarding the alleged U.S. sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline Sept. 26, 2022.

The Russian parliament, the Duma, accused the Biden administration of “committing a criminal attack” and urged the UN Security Council to investigate. Here is the full resolution as passed by the Duma:

Appeal of the State Duma of the Russian Federation to the United Nations

Read Also: With So Many Strange Things Happening, Is It Time To Stock Up On ‘Emergency Food’?

with a Proposal for an Urgent Investigation by the International Community

into the Crime Committed by the USA in the Baltic Sea on 26 September 2022

The results of an investigation by American journalist Seymour Hersh published on 8 February 2023 testify conclusively to the fact that the United States of America’s military and their Norwegian accomplices committed a criminal attack on three branches of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The administration of Joe Biden, who issued the illegal order, bears full responsibility both for causing multibillion-dollar damage to the owners of the most important energy infrastructure for the Eurasian continent in Russia, Germany, France and the Netherlands and for the long-term detrimental impact of this attack on the economic development of the countries of the region as a whole, as well as for catastrophic damage to the environment.

Thanks to the courage and devotion to professional duty of Seymour Hersh, one of the most widely-acclaimed American writers and investigative journalists who gained worldwide recognition for exposing the bloody crimes committed by American executioners in the Vietnamese village of Mỹ Lai, information about this most recent crime by the United States has been made available to the whole world, which should be reason for a thorough international investigation, punishment of the perpetrators and compensation for the damage caused.

The cynical desire for geopolitical hegemony in the world and economic advantage through physical elimination of natural competitors mixed with boorish caveman-like Russophobia and utter disregard for international law displayed by US leaders puts them on a par with ruthless terrorists and war criminals. Ignoring the vital interests of even their closest allies, American politicians have unleashed a sanctions war that flies straight in the face of the principles of free trade and fair competition and to this day continue to fuel, encourage and facilitate armed conflicts and carry out subversive covert operations to overthrow any constitutionally-elected governments around the world that they deem undesirable.

Continuing this rabid and wholly illegal quest, they have now blown up the most important life-sustaining facilities of the entire continent.  Members of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation are appealing to the United Nations Security Council with a proposal to initiate a thorough investigation of this clear act of international terrorism, give a full legal assessment of this monstrous sabotage and bring to justice the masterminds and perpetrators of this wholly uncalled-for crime that has jeopardised the security of the entire Eurasian continent. 

 

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Richard Abelson
The Latest From Richard Abelson
Gruesome Video Released of Trump Supporter Victoria White After DC Officer Jason Bagshaw Beat Her in Face with Baton and His Fist 40 Times on January 6
HUGE: FOX News Filing Shows DOMINION Voting Systems Executives Including Eric Coomer Knew Its Voting Systems Had Major Security Issues, Was Hacked, and Was “Riddled with Bugs”
NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi’s Filmmaker Daughter Alexandra Pelosi Caught on Tape REFUTING J6 NARRATIVE – Admitting Jan. 6 Protests Not an Insurrection, DC Courts Too Biased
America Last: Biden Regime Officially Announces Additional $2.1 Billion Security Assistance for Ukraine
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
REPORT: Your Mental Health Data Is Being Sold On The Internet
The Gateway Pundit Gets a New Look!
MSU Shooter Revealed as Liberal Democrat
Hours After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Ohio – FEMA Finally Releases Disaster Relief Funding to Local Citizens Affected by Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion
Contact Richard Abelson