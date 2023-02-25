Republicans Embrace Early Voting – Vow to Beat Democrats at Their Own Game in 2024

One of the problems in 2020 and 2024 was that Republicans waited to vote on election day, while Democrats harvested ballots, voted early and used mail-in ballots.

By the time election day came, Democrats already had a huge advantage.

Now Republicans are going to embrace the same voting practices and the RNC is vowing to beat Democrats at their own game.

The Washington Examiner reports:

‘Beat Dems at their own game’: GOP embraces major change ahead of 2024 fights Republicans are going on the offensive ahead of the 2024 cycle, vowing to defeat Democrats by using one of their greatest assets against them: early voting. The Republican National Committee posted a short tweet on Friday, claiming the GOP would “beat the Dems at their own early voting game in 2024.” The statement comes as Republicans have begun reconsidering their stance on early voting and ballot harvesting, particularly after the party’s lackluster performance in the midterm elections. “Our voters need to vote early,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News in December after the 2022 elections. “There were many in 2020 saying, ‘Don’t vote by mail, don’t vote early,’ and we have to stop that and understand that if Democrats are getting ballots in for a month, we can’t expect to get it all done in one day.” Since the 2020 election, several Republicans have taken a staunch anti-absentee and mail-in voting stance, claiming the practice has made elections susceptible to widespread voter fraud. Former President Donald Trump especially clung to these theories, claiming baselessly that such fraud was responsible for his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

See the tweet below:

The GOP is going to beat the Dems at their own early voting game in 2024. — GOP (@GOP) February 24, 2023

This has to happen. For the last two elections, when it comes to voting, the two parties have not even been playing the same game.

Some conservatives oppose early voting and mail-in voting but until the right embraces these practices, Republicans will continue to get outplayed by Democrats.