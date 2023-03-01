Report: Dr. Tony Fauci Increased Personal Wealth from $7.6 Million to $12.6 Million During Pandemic – A 65% Increase in Wealth! (VIDEO)

Open the Books founder Adam Andrzejewski joined The Evening Edit on Tuesday night to discuss Dr. Tony Fauci and the Energy Department’s latest admission that the COVID-19 virus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

Andrzejewski discussed how Dr. Fauci’s income increased from $7.6 million to $12.6 million dollars. This was while he put millions of Americans out of work without any concern.

From the interview:

Adam Andrzejewski: We’re letting China get away with too much. And it’s been going on for decades. It’s a Chinese strategy. For example, last fall, our organization at OpenTheBooks.com openthebooks.com, we highlighted the strider technologies report, where up to 150 former employees of the los alamos national lab, our crown jewel national lab, aren’t working in America anymore. They’re working back in China on behalf of the Chinese communist party and against our military national interests… …We investigated Dr. Fauci because I don’t even think it’s arguable that he is one of the most powerful bureaucrats ever in the history of the country. And obviously, in crafting America’s COVID response during the pandemic, we gave oversight to the Fauci family finances. Here’s what we found, Liz. We found that Dr. Fauci was the most highly compensated federal employee, and he out-earned the president. Last year. He made $480,000. And Mrs. Fauci, Christine Grady, she’s employed as the chief bioethicist at Fauci’s employer, the National Institutes of Health. So while Fauci was crafting national healthcare pandemic policies, she was backstopping those policies through her office on ethics and moral studies. She actually out-earned the vice president of the United States. Now, Dr. Fauci’s retired at the end of the year, and he’s retired on the largest pension in federal history. We estimate that pension at $375,000 a year… …We’ve researched a 50-page document that empirically shows that as Dr. Fauci’s positions during the Pandemic changed Mrs. Fauci’s positions on ethics studies during the Pandemic changed to match her husband’s positions. And so we’ll be ready in a couple of weeks to release that report. Look, Dr. Fauci’s net worth, we showed that during the Pandemic years of 2019 through 2021, it increased from $7.6 million to $12.6 million. We show exactly how Fauci profited during the Pandemic.

It’s safe to say the pandemic was very, very good to Dr. Tony Fauci.