REPORT: Biden’s DOD Allowed An Unsecured Server To Spill Sensitive American Military Emails Online For TWO WEEKS

No wonder the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is so confident they can win a war against the United States. The Biden regime is so clueless they cannot even properly secure sensitive military information.

For two full weeks an unsecured Department of Defense (DOD) server was leaking military emails online and no one noticed until Monday. The culprit was a so-called misconfiguration that left the server without a password.

The server was loaded with files containing sensitive personnel information from the past several years, including a completed SF-86 questionnaire. A SF-86 personnel questionnaire has bountiful amounts of background information on security clearance holders valuable to enemies of America.

One safely bet that China already has all of these files and is currently analyzing whether these could useful against America.

TechCrunch reported: