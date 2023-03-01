Rep. Jim Jordan Asks Why DOJ Hasn’t Appointed a Special Counsel for Hunter Biden

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is wondering why the Department of Justice hasn’t appointed a special counsel for Hunter Biden.

It’s an excellent question.

If one of Trump’s sons had done even a fraction of what Hunter Biden has, Democrats would treat it like a matter of national security, and everyone knows it.

Townhall reports:

Jim Jordan Wants to Know Why DOJ Hasn’t Appointed a Special Counsel for Hunter Biden While U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed special counsels to probe the handling of classified documents by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, he has not appointed one to handle investigations of Hunter Biden — and that has House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) curious. So, to get some answers with his power as chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee, Jordan sent a letter to AG Garland on Tuesday looking to get his hands on some documents to better understand the situation and conduct oversight of Biden’s Department of Justice. “The Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, raises the appearance of a conflict of interest that would necessitate special counsel protections and authorities,” Chairman Jordan notes in his letter to Garland. “However, to date, you have declined to appoint a special counsel in this matter, despite appointing special counsels in other investigations.” As noted, there’s a special counsel to investigate Joe Biden’s sticky fingers when it came to classified documents from his time as vice president and a U.S. senator — so why not a special counsel to investigate his son?

You can see his letter below:

Why hasn’t DOJ appointed a special counsel for the Hunter Biden investigation? https://t.co/Q17LbQ0sMw — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 28, 2023

Voters know Hunter has shady connections.

A new poll showed 73% of registered voters believe Hunter Biden did something illegal or unethical in his business dealings in Ukraine and China. https://t.co/66VeLFoH3X — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 28, 2023

Republicans shouldn’t wait for the DOJ to act. They should launch their own investigation.