Rage Against the War Machine: Ron Paul, Tulsi Gabbard, Jimmy Dore, Roger Waters for Peace

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Washington, DC Sunday for the ‘March Against the War Machine’ rally, which featured speakers form the left and right critical of US support for the war in Ukraine: Ron Paul, Tulsi Gabbard, Dennis Kucinich, Ex Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters and comedian Jimmy Dore. Protests were also held in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Minneapolis.



Jimmy Dore calls the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine an orgy of looting and corruption: "Do you know we could end this war today through diplomacy? But our politicians want to enrich weapons manufacturers, so they keep donating to them to the tune of $100 billion."@jimmy_dore pic.twitter.com/7FBVxH2dvE — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 19, 2023

Former US Congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard reminded the crowd of several hundred what caused her to run in 2020, since there were “no other candidate willing to talk about… the dangers where this new Cold War and nuclear arms race would eventually lead.”

“And so here we are. Two short years later, what I warned about then is now a reality. This proxy war that we are fighting against Russia right now could turn at any moment into a direct conflict between the United States/NATO and Russia,” she said, warning that “anyone with a little bit of common sense” knows that a Cold War can at any moment turn into a hot war against a nuclear-armed country.”

“And here is the insanity of it all: we have talking heads on TV, we have politicians, we have very powerful people here in the United States and all around the world speaking with a straight face… about ‘how we gonna fight and win’… as if such a war could ever be won. It cannot be won,” Gabbard said.

Tulsi Gabbard says WWIII only ends in a nuclear holocaust: "We're either going to work towards peace, de-escalate tensions, move away from this new cold war, or we will continue to race rapidly towards nuclear war."@TulsiGabbard pic.twitter.com/ICrsXfoA25 — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 19, 2023

Former Green Party presidential candidate Dr. Jill Stein called for cutting the Pentagon budget and ending the “$100 billion we are spending to support war in Ukraine”.

“This murderous military spending consumes resources desperately needed here at home: by 70,000 people who die each year for lack of health insurance; for a half million homeless people on any given night out in the street; for 33 million marred in student debt; a 100 million in medical debt, 22 million impoverished children and on and on.”

Former Democrat Representative and presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich cited the bombshell report by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which claims the Biden regime and CIA are behind the Nord Stream attack.

“In blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline, this government… has used illegal and unconstitutional means to destroy the energy resources needed to protect millions of people in Europe during the winter, and then to profit from its illegal actions by selling energy to Europe at a four to six times markup,” Kucinich said.

Kucinich added that the US government’s “greatest talent is to craft misinformation and disinformation to subvert the media and misuse it as an instrument to incite fear and hatred among our people, exciting partisan divisions at home through cross-politics, and stirring ancient hatreds abroad through lies, deceit, false flag operations and provocations which profane the very essence of democracy.”

Veteran Republican Representative and presidential candidate Ron Paul claimed that a “simple” way to stop the wars is to “end the Fed!”

“If you can’t print the money, you can’t collect taxes by debasing the currency and stealing the wealth from the people, unnerving the middle class and the poor because that’s who really pays for this, you couldn’t have a war…”

“Why do people go to war?” Paul said. “If you think you should have war – have a vote and make sure that the vote is carried out by the people between 18 and 24. This is the group that gets punished the most.”