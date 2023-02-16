Pfizer Spokesman John Legend Roasted Over Ad For Vaccine Boosters – So They Turn Off Replies

by

Pfizer is still pushing COVID boosters on Americans.

Pfizer posted a video of John Legend telling Americans to get the newest COVID booster.

Since they didn’t want people to see actual reactions to the ad they turned off replies.

They were still ratioed.

Twitter users roasted John Legend.

One user asked how much Pfizer paid Legend to push the vaccine.

Another one blasted Legend for selling “out to the paycheck.”

People aren’t buying what Pfizer is selling!

