Pete Buttigieg Under Investigation For His Constant Private Jet Travel

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is under investigation for his constant use of private jets.
Pete Buttigieg has taken at least 18 flights on private jets all paid for by US taxpayers, according to previous report published by Fox News.
Buttigieg flies on private jets while lecturing Americans on the virtues of making sacrifices in the name of climate change.
Buttigieg flies private while Americans deal with delayed flights and flight cancelations because of his incompetence and corruption.
“Everyday Americans face flight [cancellations] and long wait times because Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has completely mismanaged air travel,” APT executive director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital. “Yet, he gets to avoid all that by taking taxpayer-funded private jets to destinations with readily available commercial airline options.”
“And for someone so holier-than-thou on reducing emissions, Buttigieg sure doesn’t seem to mind the pollution caused by his literal jet-setting,” she continued. “This is hypocrisy at its finest, and these troubling expenses to taxpayers must come under immediate scrutiny.”
The Department of Transportation’s internal watchdog is now investigating Buttigieg for his constant private jet travel.
Fox News reported:
The Department of Transportation’s (DOT) internal watchdog is opening an audit into Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over his extensive use of private jets, the agency confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday.
The DOT Inspector General investigation comes roughly two months folowing a Fox News Digital report that showed Buttigieg, who has repeatedly argued in favor of aggressive action to combat climate change, has taken at least 18 flights using taxpayer-funded private jets since taking office in early 2021. Flight records reviewed by Fox News Digital aligned with Buttigieg’s internal calendar obtained at the time by government watchdog group Americans for Public Trust (APT).
“After Americans for Public Trust helped determine Secretary Buttigieg’s excessive use of taxpayer-funded government jets, we are pleased to see that his air travel is now under investigation,” APT executive director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital on Monday.
“Everyday Americans have faced unprecedented flight cancelations and disruptions, but Buttigieg has continued to fly private, even on a Coast Guard plane and even when commercial options were readily available.”