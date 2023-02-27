Pete Buttigieg Under Investigation For His Constant Private Jet Travel

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is under investigation for his constant use of private jets.

Pete Buttigieg has taken at least 18 flights on private jets all paid for by US taxpayers, according to previous report published by Fox News.

Buttigieg flies on private jets while lecturing Americans on the virtues of making sacrifices in the name of climate change.

Buttigieg flies private while Americans deal with delayed flights and flight cancelations because of his incompetence and corruption.

“Everyday Americans face flight [cancellations] and long wait times because Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has completely mismanaged air travel,” APT executive director Caitlin Sutherland told Fox News Digital. “Yet, he gets to avoid all that by taking taxpayer-funded private jets to destinations with readily available commercial airline options.”

“And for someone so holier-than-thou on reducing emissions, Buttigieg sure doesn’t seem to mind the pollution caused by his literal jet-setting,” she continued. “This is hypocrisy at its finest, and these troubling expenses to taxpayers must come under immediate scrutiny.”

The Department of Transportation’s internal watchdog is now investigating Buttigieg for his constant private jet travel.

