“Where Is Pete Buttigieg?” – Ohio Residents Erupt at Town Hall Meeting on Environmental Disaster Following Train Derailment (VIDEO)

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train hauling carcinogenic chemicals derailed in the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, sending plumes of dangerous gas into the atmosphere during a “controlled release” burn. The main chemical mentioned in reports, vinyl chloride, is used to make PVC. Exposure to vinyl chloride is known to cause certain cancers, according to Cancer.gov:

Vinyl chloride exposure is associated with an increased risk of a rare form of liver cancer (hepatic angiosarcoma), as well as primary liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), brain and lung cancers, lymphoma, and leukemia.

East Palestine officials held a town hall meeting Wednesday night at the local high school to discuss the recent train derailment and the mushroom cloud of toxic chemicals that was released by non-resident experts.

Meanwhile Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is completely AWOL and too busy complaining about white men who work in the construction business.

There was a huge turnout of angry residents demanding answers.

One resident wanted to know where Pete Buttigieg is as toxic fumes pose a danger for local residents.

“Where’s Pete Buttigieg?” a town hall attendee shouted.

“I don’t know. Your guess is as good as me,” Mayor Trent Conway said.

