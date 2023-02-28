Pennsylvania Republicans Call on Fetterman to Appear on Camera to Prove He Is “Alive and Well” or Resign

Pennsylvania Republicans are calling on Democrat Senator John Fetterman to appear on camera to prove he is “alive and well” or resign.

“Because of the now confirmed lies that were told during the 2022 general election regarding the health of Senator John Fetterman, as well as the threats made against a journalist who interviewed him, the Washington County Republican Party refuses to take assurances from the Office of the Senator or Democrat operatives that Fetterman is able to carry out his duties as Senator,” the Washington County Republican Party said in a Facebook post.

“As such, we call upon Senator Fetterman to appear on camera to show us he is alive and well, and if he is unable to do so, we call upon our elected Representatives in Washington, Senator Casey and Congressman Reschenthaler, to intervene immediately.” they said.

“Ultimately, if Fetterman is unable or unwilling to carry out his duties as a United States Senator, then we ask for his resignation and call for a special election to be held this year; no more lies or games.”

Senator Fetterman was recently hospitalized for ‘depression.’

Fetterman’s spokesperson posted an update on the hospitalized Democrat Senator on Monday but didn’t provide any photos.

“Re Sen. Fetterman: We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery…John is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news. Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania. Just last week we opened a new office in Erie and will be opening more…We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes. However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update,” Joe Cavello said.

Many are now skeptical about Fetterman’s condition after he has been unable to speak properly following a massive stroke last May.

Fetterman appeared on camera after his stroke to reassure Pennsylvania voters he was on the road to recovery.

On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out. I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right. The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022

Now the public is being told that Fetterman will remain in the hospital for weeks.

Many believe Fetterman had another stroke and is using the ‘depression’ angle to shield him from pressure to resign.

The Democrats are trying to avoid a special election.

The #Fetterman story didn't make sense on day one. Hospitalization for depression is to avoid self harm and is unpredictable but usually a few days. Doctors wouldn't know and announce on day 1 how long, especially saying it would take weeks. Now stroke rehab, OTOH, easily weeks. https://t.co/Ao4ykgrX9B — Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) February 28, 2023