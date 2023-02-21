NYU Cardiologist Who Diagnosed MSNBC’s Anchor with Myocarditis Caused by a “Common Cold” is Baffled Why It’s Happening (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian revealed to her viewers last month that she had been missing for a while because she developed myocarditis and pericarditis allegedly due to a common cold.

“I know from my Twitter feed that many of you have wondered why I have been off the air for a little while. Well, I have been dealing with a little bit of a health scare,” Vossoughian told her viewers.

The newscaster said that she first experienced chest pains back in December 2021 and that they “waxed and waned over the period of ten days.”

Initially, the doctor thought she was experiencing reflux.

“I wasn’t quite sure what to make of it, but as they continued to get worse, I started to think something was actually wrong. It was December 30 when I finally went to an Urgent Care and was told I had reflux,” she said.

“I didn’t really buy it, but I was relieved it wasn’t my heart. My body, though, was pretty certain not to believe the reflux. The next day on December 30th, I woke up with severe pains, both in my chest and in my left shoulder. And it was like a tightening in my chest when I took deep breaths that got worse when I was laying flat,” she added.

She was immediately rushed to the emergency room by her husband. “And from there, the nightmare that has been my January began,” she said.

According to Vossoughian, she was diagnosed with pericarditis which was allegedly caused by a common cold.

“I was diagnosed with pericarditis, inflammation of the lining of my heart brought on by a virus, a literal common cold,” she said. “I also had fluid around my heart that had to be drained, or else it could hinder the beating of my heart.”

She was hospitalized for four nights before she was discharged.

However, she was readmitted to the hospital with myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) three days later after she had what she described as a “flutter in my heart like a butterfly” and stayed there for another five nights while undergoing a “battery” of tests before being released.

Vossoughian is still in disbelief at her current health situation, saying that she was a healthy person and that she had a pretty healthy lifestyle.

“I want to remind you I run 7 miles three to four times a week. I do yoga. I don’t eat meat. I don’t smoke. I drink occasionally. Aside from probably not getting enough sleep and working too much, I’m a pretty healthy person,” she said.

According to her Twitter, Yasmin Vossoughian had received her COVID vaccine.

MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian recently had her doctor, Dr. Greg Katz, to address the link between the common cold and heart problems.

Dr. Katz claimed that people having heart problems due to the common cold is baffling. He claimed that it’s rare, but it’s not rarest.

“I know the answer to a lot, but not this one… I certainly don’t know, and I don’t think that anybody really knows. ,” Dr. Katz said.

“Maybe our immune systems are a little bit different than they were because we’ve been masking and social distancing for a couple of years,” he continued.

Yasmin: What happened? Everybody asks me how does a cold go to your heart? Dr. Katz: So it’s not so much the cold itself that’s going to your heart, it’s the way your body is responding to the cold. And your immune system for most of us, just takes a couple of days to clear the virus and we have the standard runny nose, sore throat, that kind of stuff and it’s self limited and it goes away. But for a small proportion of people, they get an overactive immune response and they can have inflammation in lots of different areas. The inflammation of the saclike [tissue in the] heart, pericarditis, like you first were dealing with, is an unfortunate thing that we see sometimes. We’ve been seeing it a little bit more this year than in other years, but it’s not unheard of. It’s rare, but it’s not the rarest. Yasmin: Are there some people that are more likely to develop a situation like this than others? Dr. Katz: I wish I knew the answer to that. Yasmin: But you know the answer to so much. Dr. Katz: I know the answer to a lot, but not this one. And anybody tells you that’s either misleading them or misleading themselves. But truthfully, there’s some conditions like lupus or other autoimmune conditions where people can get this related to that disease. But the overactive immune response to a virus is very unpredictable and it happens to you like to happen to anybody. Yasmin: While I was dealing with this inflammation, we also tried to figure out if anything else was going on, and thank God nothing else was going on. But you talk about how you’ve seen more of this kind of anecdotally. I know there’s not a lot of scientific data to back that up, but especially kind of post-COVID, post-lockdown, we’re in a different era of diseases and how our bodies are responding. Dr. Katz: I mean, nobody knows exactly why this is and whether this is a standard blip or whether my anecdotal experience is a little bit skewed, but it could be the season is a little bit more virus heavy than usual. Maybe our immune systems are a little bit different than they were because we’ve been masking and social distancing for a couple of years. I certainly don’t know, and I don’t think that anybody really knows. But it’s definitely the kind of thing that you want to be aware of what the symptoms are so that you can seek medical attention if you really needed.

