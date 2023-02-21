NYC Mayor Adams Lectures DeSantis on Twitter, Gets Humiliated

Failed New York Mayor Eric Adams was not happy to have Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in town speaking at a law enforcement event. Adams taunted DeSantis on Twitter with a lecture on “values.”

Adams tweeted, “Welcome to NYC, @GovRonDeSantis, a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and healthcare. We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here.”

Twitter uses responded with appropriate brutality.

Sounds awful. I’ll take Florida. — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) February 20, 2023

Maybe you should take some notes while he’s in town. Florida’s increased in population while your town is losing population. Florida’s at a 50-year low in crime while major crime is up 22% in NYC. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 20, 2023

There is nothing Ron is taking back with him to Florida from NYC other than your tax base. Deal with it. Enjoy your 3rd world country. — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) February 21, 2023

Big words from a mayor who is hemorrhaging tax base to Florida. Consider taking notes instead. https://t.co/uuD2LcXpCk — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 20, 2023

Governor DeSantis is on a multi-state tour discussing Law and Order and meeting with members of law enforcement. .