NYC Mayor Adams Lectures DeSantis on Twitter, Gets Humiliated

Failed New York Mayor Eric Adams was not happy to have Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in town speaking at a law enforcement event.  Adams taunted DeSantis on Twitter with a lecture on “values.”

Adams tweeted, “Welcome to NYC, @GovRonDeSantis, a place where we don’t ban books, discriminate against our LGBTQ+ neighbors, use asylum seekers as props, or let the government stand between a woman and healthcare. We’re happy to teach you something about values while you’re here.”

Twitter uses responded with appropriate brutality.

Governor DeSantis is on a multi-state tour discussing Law and Order and meeting with members of law enforcement. .

