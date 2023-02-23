NY Times Editorial Board Member Questions Free Speech on Internet: ‘I don’t think we can allow it to go on’ (VIDEO)

Mara Gay of the NY Times editorial board appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe this week and questioned the idea of free speech on the internet.

She whined about so-called ‘hate speech’ and disinformation, which is classic leftist talk for, speech I don’t like.

Remember, this woman works for a newspaper that pushed the Russia collusion hoax for four solid years. She is appearing on a network that did the same, but now she is worried about disinformation?

NewsBusters reports:

Morning Joe Declares Free Speech to Be ‘Out of Date’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough and New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay claimed Wednesday that technological advancements on the internet have rendered the idea of free speech “out of date” because non-journalists are using it to advance “hate speech” and “dangerous” content… Offering up a combination of a statement and a question, he continued, “Isn’t it time for Congress to start holding Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and other owners of these, these corporations, just to the same standard that everybody else is held to? Why do we carve things out for — and I would ‘ve said Jack Dorsey before and I did say that a couple years ago? This is — it’s just insanity that we’re allowing these billion dollar corporations to have an exemption that nobody else has.” Gay concurred with Scarborough’s assessment, “You know, Joe, you’re making a powerful case here that the law just, maybe it just is out of date. I mean, listening to you talk about the way you were thinking about it when it was enacted is reason enough. You’re right. The internet has changed.” As for the First Amendment, Gay declared, “of course, as a journalist, that’s a wonderful thing.” However, she lamented that other people, who are not journalists, have an expectation that the First Amendment applies to them as well, “The problem here is that the world has changed, and so to your point, Joe, now you have companies that are actually not journalistic organizations that disseminating information, some of it factual, some of it dangerous, some of it hate speech, and they are, they essentially have no responsibility for the consequences of that.”

Here’s the video:

NYT's @MaraGay: Social media companies are "disseminating information, some of it factual, some of it dangerous, some of it hate speech … I don't think we can allow it to go on" pic.twitter.com/scozcwgFlW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 22, 2023

“I don’t think we can allow it to go on.”

Who is we?