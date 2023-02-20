Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw on Toxic Chemical Explosion: “Frankly, That Told Us There Was Success… We’re Making Progress” (VIDEO)

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw told reporters this weekend that the toxic chemical explosion in East Palestine was a good thing. “Frankly, that told us it was a success.” Alan Shaw told WKBN he is “terribly sorry” for the derailment in East Palestine and the company is offering $1,000 per person to all those with a 44413 zip code. Here is a transcript from his interview with WKBN.

Alan Shaw: “To this community, and I want to make sure you understand. I am terribly sorry that this happened to the community. Norfolk seller is fully committed to doing what’s right for this community.

WKBN: Shaw says he was at the meeting in person on the Monday after the derailment in which the decision for a controlled release was made. And what was his reaction when he saw the result in the cloud of smoke rising into the sky?

Alan Shaw: Frankly, that told us that there was a success and that the opportunity for a much riskier event occurred because of what was in the rail cars.

WKBN: Shaw says Norfolk Southern is offering $1,000 a person to everyone in the 44413 zip code and in beaver County’s evacuation zone. You’re making them sign documents to tell people that they won’t sue further or they can’t ask for more money?

Alan Shaw: No, not at all. All they have to do is sign their name and say they’ve received $1,000.

WKBN: Shaw is pleased with the cleanup so far.

Alan Shaw: We’re making a lot of progress.

WKBN: He could not say, however, where the soil and liquids being collected are being shipped off to.

Alan Shaw: We’re taking it to landfills that are designed to handle that type of material