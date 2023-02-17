Newsmax Reporter Grills John Kirby on Biden’s Decision to Use $400,000 Missiles to Shoot Down Benign Objects (VIDEO)

NSC spox John Kirby fielded questions during Friday’s press briefing.

A reporter on Friday asked John Kirby if Biden could do it all over again, would he use expensive missiles to take out benign objects.

Three objects were shot down last week – one over the Yukon in Canadian airspace and two over US airspace.

Biden on Thursday said the three objects shot down by $400,000 sidewinders were likely weather balloons.

The Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade told Politico it believes one of the balloons shot down was theirs.

The cost of that balloon: $10-$15.

Biden likely used a $400,000 missile to shoot down a $10 balloon.

However, Joe Biden allowed a China spy balloon to traverse across the continental US.

Joe Biden has never made a sound decision in his life.

“Knowing everything he knows now, would [Biden] take the exact same steps and shoot off these expensive missiles at these benign objects?” Newsmax Chief White House Correspondent James Rosen asked Kirby.

Kirby refused to say.

WATCH: