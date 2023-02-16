New Idaho Bill to Charge Those Who Administer mRNA Vaccines with Misdemeanor

by

A new bill has been introduced in Idaho that would make the administration of experimental mRNA COVID-19 vaccines illegal.

Representative Judy Boyle (R-Midvale) and Senator Tammy Nichols (R-Middleton) sponsored House Bill 154.

Sen. Nichols introduced the new bill on the 15th of February before the House Health and Welfare Committee, according to KTVB.

According to the bill text, “A person may not provide or administer a vaccine developed using messenger ribonucleic acid technology for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state.”

A person who violates the bill will be guilty of a misdemeanor.

The new legislation, if passed, would go into effect on July 1, 2023.

KTVB reported:

Nichols said during her presentation to the committee, “We have issues this was fast tracked.”

Nichols said there is no liability, informed consent or data on mRNA vaccines. She later clarified she was referring to the two COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

“I think there is a lot of information that comes out with concerns to blood clots and heart issues,” Nichols said.

Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, questioned Nichols’ statement that the vaccines were fast-tracked. She said her understanding was that the vaccines were approved and survived the testing, later approved by the FDA.

Nichols said she is finding it “may not have been done like we thought it should’ve been done.”

“There are other shots we could utilize that don’t have mRNA in it,” Nichols said.

More and more medical experts, scientists, and right group advocates all over the world are now demanding that the government should stop its COVID-19 vaccination campaign due to its devastating side effects among patients.

And yet governments still turn a blind eye to one of the most atrocious crimes against humanity.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
