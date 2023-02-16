NEW: Ad Exposes RINO Nikki Haley’s Never-Trump, Anti Border Security Record (VIDEO)

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced early Tuesday morning she will seek the Republican nomination for President in 2024, and her record is already destroying her chances for the Republican Party nomination.

A new attack ad by MAGA PAC features damning statements by Nikki Haley before President Trump was elected in 2016.

As The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday, GOP Allstar Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held nothing back when the news broke, blasting Haley as “Bush in heels.”

“Nikki Haley is just another George (or Jeb!) Bush,” Greene tweeted on Wednesday. “She is weak on the border, doesn’t want a wall, claimed ‘Legal Immigrants are more patriotic than most Americans these days,’ and she defended Obama when Pres. Trump criticized his terrible open-borders policy.”

Greene continued, “and Nikki Haley refused to support a transgender bathroom bill to protect children.”

Haley has also been an outspoken opponent of President Trump’s America First agenda.

“Today, we live in a time of threats like few others in recent memory. During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices. We must resist that temptation. No one who is willing to work hard, abide by our laws, and love our traditions should ever feel unwelcome in this country,” Haley said in a 2016 clip responding to Obama’s State of The Union address and Trump’s immigration policies.

Nikki Haley is a never-Trump RINO who continues to flip on her support for President Trump.

Haley, in 2021, told Politico that President Trump is “not going to run for federal office again,” and “I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture.” Haley concluded, “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far”

The doomed presidential candidate also shared her anger and “triggered ” emotions in the wake of January 6 and Mike Pence’s betrayal of President Trump, stating, “Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He’s been nothing but a good friend of that man… I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.” She continued on Trump, “I’m deeply disturbed by what’s happened to him.”

However, in 2021, Haley also told reporters that she would support President Trump running in 2024. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it. That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made,” said Haley.

President Trump has taken several swipes at her dishonest record and abysmal polling numbers since Haley teased stepping into the ring.

“Nikki has to follow her heart, not her honor,” Trump shared on TRUTH Social with a video of Haley vowing to not run in 2024. “She should definitely run!”

Trump also trolled Haley’s extremely low polling numbers on TRUTH, reminding us that “Nikki Haley had a hard time making the decision to run for President because she very publicly stated that she ‘would never run against the President. He did a GREAT JOB, and was the best President in my lifetime…’ She’s polling at 1%, not a bad start!!!”

The President again blasted Haley last night, stating that he only appointed Nikki Haley to the UN “so that the incredible then Lieutenant Governor, Henry McMaster, could be Governor of South Carolina, where he has done an absolutely fantastic job. ”

The new ad paid for by Make America Great Again Inc. can be found below.

MAGA PAC’s “MAGA War Room” Twitter page shared the video, blasting Haley as a “career politician” and a “repeat never-Trumper” who is “only in it for herself.”

Nikki Haley: Career politician. Repeat never-Trumper. Only in it for herself. pic.twitter.com/nm014oxacO — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 15, 2023