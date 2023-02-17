NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi’s Filmmaker Daughter Alexandra Pelosi Caught on Tape REFUTING J6 NARRATIVE – Admitting Jan. 6 Protests Not an Insurrection, DC Courts Too Biased

Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra Pelosi is producing an HBO documentary about the January 6, 2021, protests and riot in Washington DC.

In October 2022, CNN released never-before-seen footage of Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 — the two people who refused to call in the National Guard prior to that day and during the rioting.

The footage was filmed by Nancy’s daughter Alexandra. Nancy’s son-in-law was outside during the protests filming the “insurrection.”

Never mind all the skipped over moments and footage–like when police started launching flashbangs into the crowd a little after 1pm–you decide how authentic this appears to be https://t.co/brgM5bLFI0 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 13, 2022

Nancy had a camera crew at the US Capitol as if she knew it was going to be a historic day. It was quite the coincidence.

As it turned out, January 6 was a historic day. It was also well-planned and staged.

Now there is never before released video of Nancy Pelosi’s daughter admitting to a January 6 defendant that the insurrection narrative was nonsense and that Washington DC is too biased to hold fair trials for Trump supporters.

In the video below, Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, is meeting with a January 6 defendant she wanted desperately to be in her sham documentary. It is a meeting with this same J6 defendant and his attorney. Alexandra Pelosi asked the defendant numerous times to participate. He politely declined.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to the January 6 defendant in this video to confirm the details in the recording.

Alexandra Pelosi agreed to be recorded by the defendant.

In this video, Alexandra Pelosi is on camera saying many very shocking things. She mocks the idea that January 6th was an insurrection and admits that DC is too biased to hold fair trials and that many J6ers would be found not guilty if their cases were handled anywhere else in the country, and much more.

This video has not yet been made public. This is an exclusive video for The Gateway Pundit audience.

From our source: “I did a lot of due diligence making sure that the defendant who shot this video had permission to do so. I spoke with his attorney who provided me documentation that Alexandra agreed to be filmed if they met. I wanted to bring this to you before anybody else if you’re interested in featuring it. Nancy Pelosi has contributed to destroying countless lives with her “insurrection” narrative and sham committee – And here is her daughter on camera saying it’s all a crock.”

Here are some of the key moments in the video where Alexandra makes some particularly audacious comments.

Key moments:

2:43: Pelosi: “The Shaman did nothing… What did the Shaman do? He stood there.”

4:24: “After the Democrats lose the house, then they get rid of the committee, people may lose I think interest… no one is going to care after the democrats are out of power. And you take Biden out of office- then who cares!?”

4:50: “DC is a lot of people who work for the government. I don’t think they’re sympathetic. If you got it moved (changed trial jurisdiction from DC) you’d totally get off” (laughs while saying this)

6:50: “If there was an insurrection… you were supposed to have a plan!” “It was the sorriest insurrection in history”

8:11: “You’re going to be able to laugh about this one day”

14:53: Pelosi talks about her friendship with Gavin McInnes and laughs at the notion that Proud Boys are white supremacists.

Here is the video.