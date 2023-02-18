NBC’s Andrea Mitchell Asks Kamala Harris Why She Has Such Low Popularity (VIDEO)

by

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell exclusively interviewed Kamala Harris this week and asked her a series of questions about Joe Biden.

Andrea Mitchell asked Kamala Harris why Joe Biden has such low popularity.

Mitchell also confronted Kamala Harris on her low popularity.

“Why do you think the President has such low popularity and you have even less favorable ratings. Why do you think that is?” Andrea Mitchell asked Kamala Harris.

“I see people thanking the president, thanking our administration,” Harris said.

Andrea Mitchell also asked Harris why so many Democrats don’t think she is the right person to be on the 2024 ticket.

“I think that it is very important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter out of Washington, D.C.,” Harris said.

Harris also absurdly claimed Biden is the “boldest and strongest” president we have ever had.

“In Joe Biden, we have a president who is probably one of the boldest and strongest American presidents we have had in his response to the needs of the American people,” Harris continued.

WATCH:

