NATO Pokes Russian Bear – Agrees to Plan for Ukraine to Become Member State

We have the worst leadership.
NATO announced Tuesday the member nations agreed to allow Ukraine to become a member of the alliance.

These people really love their wars.

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg also told reporters, “The faster and the sooner we give them[Ukraine] more heavy weapons the soon the war will end.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson said on Tuesday that NATO is in a “de facto” war with Moscow, citing the transatlantic alliance’s deepening support for Ukraine as Kyiv.

It is becoming increasingly clear that this will not end well and the worst is yet to come.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin says he sees the Ukrainian War as a make-or-break moment in Russian history.
President Vladimir Putin cast the confrontation with the West over the Ukraine war as an existential battle for the survival of Russia and the Russian people – and said he was forced to take into account NATO’s nuclear capabilities.

A year since ordering the invasion of Ukraine, Putin is increasingly presenting the war as a make-or-break moment in Russian history – and saying that he believes the very future of Russia and its people is in peril.

“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part – the Russian Federation,” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview recorded on Wednesday but released on Sunday.

