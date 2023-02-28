NATO Pokes Russian Bear – Agrees to Plan for Ukraine to Become Member State

We have the worst leadership.

NATO announced Tuesday the member nations agreed to allow Ukraine to become a member of the alliance.

These people really love their wars.

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg also told reporters, “The faster and the sooner we give them[Ukraine] more heavy weapons the soon the war will end.”

"I see that the future of Ukraine is to be part of the European Union and a member of Nato", says Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin. pic.twitter.com/hPWKO8b8QC — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) February 28, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson said on Tuesday that NATO is in a “de facto” war with Moscow, citing the transatlantic alliance’s deepening support for Ukraine as Kyiv.

It is becoming increasingly clear that this will not end well and the worst is yet to come.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin says he sees the Ukrainian War as a make-or-break moment in Russian history.

Via Reuters.