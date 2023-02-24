NATO Gets DESTROYED For Tweet Comparing Ukraine-Russia Conflict To Harry Potter And Other Famous Fantasy Films

The United States should take great comfort that an organization we spend roughly $36 billion per year on is comparing wars costing billions of dollars and lives to movies.
No wonder President Trump for years has talked about withdrawing from NATO. That $36 billion could be spent on rebuilding our national supply chain and taking care of our citizens.
The official NATO twitter account posted a bizarre message that went viral Wednesday comparing the Ukraine conflict to famous fantasy films such as Harry Potter, Star Wars, Braveheart, and more. NATO claims the words are from a soldier in the Ukrainian army.
The relevant tweet reads: We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo. We’re escaping from Shawshank and blowing up the Death Star. We are fighting with the Harkonnens and challenging Thanos.
🗣️ Ukraine is hosting one of the great epics of this century
❝We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo. We’re escaping from Shawshank and blowing up the Death Star. We are fighting with the Harkonnens and challenging Thanos.❞
[9/10] pic.twitter.com/HBji5RoWws
— NATO (@NATO) February 23, 2023
The responses were absolutely brutal and hilarious:
