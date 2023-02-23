MUST SEE: Anti-White Marxist Professor Angela Davis Is Dumbfounded When She Receives The Shocking Truth About Her American Ancestors

This is one of the most amazing videos you will see, especially considering the noxious figure at the center of it.

Angela Davis is one of most infamous communists in American history. For over five decades, she has advocated for the abolition of capitalism in America and for Marxist dictatorships around the globe.

In addition to her communism, she was one of the founders of critical race theory, which teaches that white people are responsible for America’s sins and ongoing problems. Prominent critical race theorist Ibram X. Kendi has quoted her at length in his hate-filled books.

Finally, she once made the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list given her suspected role in the murder of a judge. While she was later exonerated, incontrovertible evidence established her weapons were used in the brutal homicide.

On Tuesday night, Davis was a guest on Henry Louis Gates’s PBS program, “Finding Your Roots.” On the show, he revealed the shocking truth about her heritage.

Turns out, Angela Davis is a descendant of a Mayflower pilgrim. Yes, her ancestors are those “evil white men” she has been railing against for years.

WATCH:

Angela Davis' ancestors arrived in America on the Mayflower. pic.twitter.com/dnwrG6fB6U — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 22, 2023

“That is a list of passengers on the Mayflower,” Gates said.

“No, I can’t believe this,” Davis said. “My ancestors did not come here on the Mayflower.”

“You are descended from one of the 101 people who sailed on the Mayflower,” Gates said.

When one considers Davis’s lifelong advocacy for reparations for slavery, her logic dictates that she owes money to the descendants of slaves.

You really hate to see a radical left figure get humiliated like that on national television. But more than that, you love to see it.