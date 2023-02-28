Must See: Pastor And Congregation Stop Four Armed Men From Robbing Missouri Church By Praying Over Them

This story is enough to make even the most skeptical person a believer in God.

On February 12, alleged armed thieves attempted to rob All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church in Ferguson, Missouri only to be foiled by the pastor and his congregation. There was no violence involved.

Instead of bullets flying throughout the church, there were a series of prayers for the robbers to turn away from evil.

Marquello Futrell, the pastor of the church, previously served as a police officer. His training kicked in because he sensed danger right as one of the men walked into his church.

“I immediately just had the hairs [stand] on the back of my neck. I’m like, ‘OK, something’s about to happen,’” Futrell said to local news station KSDK.

“Me being a former police officer, I immediately noticed their waistbands. I’m like, ‘There’s something there,’” the pastor continued.

All four men then entered the house of worship and sat in the back. According to KSDK, one congregant witnessed a would-be robber dropping a gun to the ground. Futtrell notified law enforcement and requested church staff record the four individuals’ faces.

He then shockingly continued the church service.

Futrell eventually approached the men and told them “not to play with him” because he still had a “cop anointing.”

He further notified them that God will change their plot and to “shout unto God for what he’s about to do.”

The masked men acceded and agreed to pray. The entire congregation then prayed for them for several minutes.

WATCH (go to the 55:00 minute mark in the video):

The Ferguson Police Department confirmed that the four men did not harm anyone and left the church in a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows, according to KDSK. The investigation remains ongoing.