Mitch McConnell: Defeating Russia in Ukraine “Single Most Important Event Going on in World Right Now”

GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell told FOX News on Thursday that defeating Russia in Ukraine is the “single most important event going on in the world right now.”

Less than a plurality of Americans support funding the war in Ukraine at this point. Only 48% are in favor of funding the war and the oligarchs who control the money.

Meanwhile:

** Inflation is at 40 year highs under Joe Biden.

** The southern border is wide open.

** China balloons are crossing over the continental US.

** Congressional spending, supported by McConnel, is destroying America’s future.

** And, toxic chemical explosions are being set off in Ohio thanks to the support of local and government leaders.

McConnell doesn’t even have a clue where the $110 billion sent to Ukraine is going.

What a lunatic.