Michigan’s Dem Governor Gretchen Whitmer Enjoys Night at the Theater While 700,000 People in the State Have No Power

Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan recently enjoyed a night on the town and a theatrical performance in Detroit while 700,000 people in the state had no power.

Like much of the country, Michigan has been gripped by freezing cold and winter storms.

Instead of being on the ground and making sure the problem gets resolved, Whitmer treated herself. It’s not unlike what we’ve seen from Pete Buttigieg and Ohio.

Democrats put themselves first.

PJ Media reported:

This Is the Left: Whitmer Enjoys an Evening Out While 700,000 Michiganders Freeze Without Power Leftists have already made it abundantly clear that they don’t feel bound to observe the rules they impose upon us. Remember Nancy Pelosi’s hair salon appointment while the salons were closed to other women in 2020 because of the COVID-19 hysteria? Pelosi’s nephew Gavin Newsom was likewise caught dining at a fancy French restaurant in defiance of his own COVID protocols. And now another star of the contemporary Left, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-FBI Kidnapping Hoax), took Thursday evening off to head in to Detroit, where she caught a performance of the musical “Jagged Little Pill” at the Fisher Theatre. This would have been an utterly unremarkable incident were it not for the fact that while Whitmer was enjoying her fun-filled evening out, 700,000 Michiganders were without power, smack in the middle of winter. This, once again, is how the Left governs. An Instagram user inadvertently blew the whistle on Friday, when she posted a photo of herself with Whitmer, adding the caption: “Met the Governor, I can now say I have the key to the city. #dearborn #dearbornheights #detroit.” The first and only comment on the post, however, was less bubbly: “Oh hell nah. Tell her to get her a** to f**king work on the power.” The commenter had good reason to be annoyed with Whitmer. The far-Left governor certainly was behaving like an entitled monarch indifferent to the suffering of her hapless subjects. The Detroit Free Press reported Thursday that “the freezing rain and ice storm that blew through Michigan downed trees and limbs, cut power to about 700,000 homes and businesses, closed schools and offices, suspended the QLINE, delayed air travel, caused car crashes and killed a firefighter in Paw Paw, who was electrocuted.”

Whitmer really seems to care… about her own enjoyment.

Jim Harbaugh helps remove downed trees and serves his neighbors trapped without power. Meanwhile, Gretchen Whitmer rocks out to ‘90s tunes from “Jagged Little Pill” while 700k are left in the cold. https://t.co/cNs0qSvxTy — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) February 24, 2023

500,000 Michiganders are still without power after the ice storm. Jim Harbaugh is out picking up fallen trees with police. Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is dancing at musicals while her residents are trapped without power.https://t.co/tWgQpKgnRK — OutKick (@Outkick) February 24, 2023

The people of Michigan deserve better than this.