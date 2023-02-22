Massive Fire Erupts in Brooklyn Lumber Storage Warehouse, Injuring 5 Firefighters (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out in a lumber storage warehouse in Brooklyn, New York.

At approximately 10:51 a.m., a fire broke out in a one-story lumber storage building at 335 Hewes Street and quickly spread to a neighboring three-story commercial building, according to authorities.

“There is a lot of stock within these buildings and that’s what’s taken so long to extinguish these fires. It’s a heavy load of combustibles,” Chief John Hodgens said.

🚨#BREAKING: A Massive fire breaks out a Brooklyn Lumber Storage Warehouse 📌#Williamsburg | #Brooklyn⁰⁰At this time, firefighters are present at a massive two-alarm fire in a single-story lumber storage warehouse located in Williamsburg, New York. With Multiple Reports of… https://t.co/NDoLASgNc9 pic.twitter.com/wj3wnvVQJT — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 21, 2023

“FDNY Members are fighting a 4-alarm fire at 304 Hewes Street in Brooklyn. The call came in at 10:51 am. When units arrived, they found fire in a large commercial building containing a lot of lumber. The fire spread to an adjacent 3-story building, There is no report of injuries,” the New York Fire Department wrote on social media.

FDNY Members are fighting a 4-alarm fire at 304 Hewes Street in Brooklyn. The call came in at 10:51 am. When units arrived, they found fire in a large commercial building containing a lot of lumber. The fire spread to an adjacent 3-story building, There is no report of injuries. pic.twitter.com/hiKYbCGas0 — FDNY (@FDNY) February 21, 2023

FDNY said in another update that 5 fighters suffered minor injuries.

There were no occupants in the building, according to ABC 7.

The fire raged for several hours before it was finally contained about 5 p.m.

They said the cause of the fire is under investigation.