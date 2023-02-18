Lodi City Council Member Arrested on Voter Fraud Charges Related to 2020 Election – Stash of Ballots Found at His Home, Over 70 Fake Registrations Linked to His Name

by

On Thursday morning, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced new charges against city councilman Shakir Khan who was already facing criminal charges, that are related to the 2020 election.

Khan was accused of using fraud to obtain his city council seat.

Police found numerous sealed and completed ballots when the searched his home on unrelated charges.

Police also found nearly 70 names registered to Shakir Khan’s house, email or phone number.

Read Also: Dr. Peter McCullough On What Goes Into His “Healthy Heart & Muscle Formula”

Khan is accused of undermining and violating the election process in Lodi, California.

Jovan Pulitzer posted the local sheriff’s press conference announcing the charges against Shakir Khan.

KCRA reported:

A judge granted Shakir Khan’s release on his own recognizance on Friday after the Lodi council member appeared in court a day after his arrest on election fraud charges. Khan was wearing an orange jumpsuit and seemingly in good spirits, showing thumbs up to the members of the media and pumping his fists in the air as he walked into a Stockton courtroom. His attorney Allen Sawyer advocated for his release so Khan can return home with his family while ongoing investigations and proceedings in the case continue. Friends and family members calling for his release came out to show their support. Khan faces multiple felony charges that stem from the 2020 election. He is accused of stashing 41 ballots at his home. Investigators also say he registered 23 people to vote at his home and that his email and phone number were used to register 47 others. Body camera footage showed voters telling detectives how Khan allegedly pressured them to vote for him and how he allegedly falsified voter registration documents.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
The Latest From Jim Hoft
15 FACTS on the Dozens of Federal Operatives Who Infiltrated the Trump Crowds on January 6th at the US Capitol
Three Small Details in Photo of First Taliban-Trained Pilots Could Be Damning for Biden
BREAKING: First Black Female, Kristina Karamo, Wins MI GOP Chair Race – Fake News Media Panics
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
J6 Political Prisoner Ryan Samsel Beaten By Prison Guards, Loses Vision in One Eye – Now He Is Prevented from Speaking with The Gateway Pundit So We Can Tell His Story (AUDIO)
Biden Regime Removes Confederate Name from Naval Academy Building – Renames It After Failed President Jimmy Carter
Illinois Governor Pritzker Lashes Out at Chicago Police for Hosting Governor DeSantis at Police Event – And Admits He Supports Comic Book Porn in Classroom
Contact Jim Hoft