Lodi City Council Member Arrested on Voter Fraud Charges Related to 2020 Election – Stash of Ballots Found at His Home, Over 70 Fake Registrations Linked to His Name

On Thursday morning, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced new charges against city councilman Shakir Khan who was already facing criminal charges, that are related to the 2020 election.

Khan was accused of using fraud to obtain his city council seat.

Police found numerous sealed and completed ballots when the searched his home on unrelated charges.

Police also found nearly 70 names registered to Shakir Khan’s house, email or phone number.

Khan is accused of undermining and violating the election process in Lodi, California.

Jovan Pulitzer posted the local sheriff’s press conference announcing the charges against Shakir Khan.

BREAKING NEWS- Arrests Made for Massive Voter Fraud – Multiple Tactic Ring! https://t.co/EQugTGAeK8 — JovanHuttonPulitzer™ #SaveAmericaFromSocialism (@JovanHPulitzer) February 18, 2023

KCRA reported: