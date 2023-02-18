LIBERAL RAGE: Alt-Left Activists Reveal They Are Losing Work in Biden Economy and They Are Triggered

Woke, radical left agitators for years have utilized their power to fire conservatives from their jobs, depriving them an opportunity to make a living. Now they are getting a taste of their own medicine.

The massive layoffs sweeping corporate America under the garbage Biden economy are now claiming so-called “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) positions. The tech industry, for example, has laid off roughly a third of their DEI staff.

Until now, these alt-left activists could count on multiple yearly invites from major corporations to indoctrinate employees. Some DEI figures have made thousands of dollars off a single appearance.

Now the gravy train is starting to run dry and they are unhappy. Kira Davis at Redstate.com located a tweet from “Madi.B,” one the DEI “workers” suddenly having a difficult time in the Biden economy.

In her tweet, “Madi.B” whines she is getting almost no work this year.

I’m normally booked 15+ times in Black History Month, this year I’m booked *once* — Madi B. l Blue Haired Unicorn 🦄 🏳️‍🌈(she/her) (@corprteUnicorn) February 14, 2023

She received a number of responses from “anti-racist” individuals having similar experiences.

I’m normally booked 15+ times in Black History Month, this year I’m booked *once* — Madi B. l Blue Haired Unicorn 🦄 🏳️‍🌈(she/her) (@corprteUnicorn) February 14, 2023

Girl…. ZERO. Last year, I had over 30 events on the calendar, contracts signed, deposits deposited. This year…. nothing. — Jodi-Ann Burey (@jodiann_b) February 14, 2023

I aint even got booked once! 🤔 — Social Architect (@RahkimSabree) February 15, 2023

Zero over here for the first time ever — Mary (💫,💫) (@iammarypryor) February 16, 2023

Instead of trying to understand why their work was no longer needed, the racial agitators decided to blame others. Most of their complaints were directed at corporations and society as a whole.

They said “we cared in 2020. That’s enough.” — Jon Paul, Ed. D. (They/Them/Tired)🏳️‍🌈✊🏾 (@DoctorJonPaul) February 15, 2023

At corporations that care, when profits are at risk the first thing getting cut is the Caring budget….. — Kers (@ItsKersiTime) February 15, 2023

I honestly think people don’t think Black folk and our issues are “hot” right now. And, a lot of white women are taking up space giving “diversity and inclusion” talks. — dr. jenn m. jackson (they/them) (@JennMJacksonPhD) February 15, 2023

The performative allyship ride has come to an end. It’s so telling — Dr. Camille A. Jones (@MrsDocJones) February 15, 2023

Some even blamed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. While perhaps no state politician has owned the libs more than him, this still does not account for racial agitators in other states losing work.

Blame the Florida Governor. Seriously. He’s caused A LOT OF THIS. — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) February 15, 2023

While normally one should not celebrate others losing work, these individuals’ livelihoods centered around taking away other Americans’ right to work. No one should feel sorry for these woke leftists.