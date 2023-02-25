Leo Hohmann: Biden stacking his administration with Trilateral Commission members: Appointment to head World Bank is latest Trilateral stooge

Ajay Banga led ‘technological and cultural transformation’ of MasterCard and now he’s being promoted

Guest post by Leo Hohmann on Substack

The Biden administration has appointed Ajay Banga, a member of the globalist Trilateral Commission, to head up the World Bank.

In fact, Patrick Wood reports in a new article at Technocracy.News, that Biden is stacking his administration with current or former members of the Trilateral Commission.

Here is the growing list of Trilateralists in Biden’s inner circle who are steering policy in the direction of global governance and the erosion of U.S. sovereignty:

Anthony Blinken – Secretary of State

– Secretary of State Susan Rice – Domestic Policy Advisor

– Domestic Policy Advisor Mark Brzezinski – Ambassador to Poland

– Ambassador to Poland R. Nicholas Burns , U.S. Ambassador to China

, U.S. Ambassador to China Ken Juster , U.S. Ambassador to India 2017-2021

, U.S. Ambassador to India 2017-2021 Wendy Sherman , U.S. Deputy Secretary of State

, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Jake Sullivan , U.S. National Security Advisor

, U.S. National Security Advisor Lael Brainard , Member, U.S. Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors

, Member, U.S. Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors Eric Schmidt – Office of Science and Technology Policy

– Office of Science and Technology Policy John Podest a – Green New Deal spending tsar

a – Green New Deal spending tsar Ajay Banga – President of the World Bank

The one holdover from the Trump administration was Ken Juster, who, like many of the others on the list, is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, another America-last globalist organization that has owned U.S. foreign policy in the post-World War II era.

When the Trilateral Commission was formed in 1973 by globalist banker David Rockefeller and globalist professor Zbigniew Brzezinski, Wood reports that the two men successfully engineered a takeover of the Carter Administration in order to control the economic engine of the world: The United States.

Since that time, six out of nine appointed World Bank presidents have been members of the Trilateral Commission. Nine out of 12 U.S. trade representatives have also members.

Now, Biden has used his presidential appointment power to pick Ajay Banga as the latest president of the World Bank. According to a White House press release on the appointment:

“Ajay Banga currently serves as Vice Chairman at General Atlantic. Previously, he was President and CEO of Mastercard, leading the company through a strategic, technological and cultural transformation. Over the course of his career, Ajay has become a global leader in technology, data, financial services and innovating for inclusion. He is Honorary Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce, serving as Chairman from 2020-2022. He is also Chairman of Exor and Independent Director at Temasek. He became an advisor to General Atlantic’s climate-focused fund, BeyondNetZero, at its inception in 2021. He previously served on the Boards of the American Red Cross, Kraft Foods and Dow Inc. Ajay has worked closely with Vice President Harris as the Co-Chair of the Partnership for Central America. He is a member of the Trilateral Commission, a founding trustee of the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, a former member of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, and Chairman Emeritus of the American India Foundation.”

Wood says that Banga is the perfect pick to usher in a new global financial system based on digital IDs and central bank digital currencies. He is a cybersecurity expert and former head of Mastercard.

It’s interesting that Banga comes from MasterCard, which is on the leading edge of climate change and the war against so-called fossil fuels. It has a new card available, voluntary for now, that measures users’ carbon footprints according to their purchases, travel habits, etc. When you’ve reached a certain monthly limit, your credit shuts down.

Banga was born, raised, educated and employed in India, ultimately climbing to the top of Mastercard.

Wood concludes his article by writing: