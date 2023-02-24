LEAK: Special Counsel Jack Smith Investigating Classified Docs Found at Mar-a-Lago After August Raid

Another day, another Deep State leak.
Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges.
Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating how classified documents were found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence after the August raid last year.
FBI agents descended on Trump’s Florida residence last summer looking for presidential records lawfully stored at the former president’s home.
The feds seized classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago and thoroughly searched the property.
However, more documents with classified markings were found in a box among presidential schedules in December, a few months after the summer FBI raid.
The feds are investigating why the box of documents wasn’t given to the DOJ and what ‘Trump’s role’ was in storing the box.
They’re going for obstruction charges.
CNN reported:
The Justice Department wants to know how a box containing a handful of classified records scattered among copies of presidential schedules turned up at Mar-a-Lago late last year, well after several rounds of searches of the property by federal agents and aides to former President Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.
Investigators working for special counsel Jack Smith in recent weeks have interviewed a Trump aide who copied classified materials found in the box using her phone to put them onto a laptop. After a voluntary interview with the aide, prosecutors subpoenaed the password to the laptop, which she provided, according to one of the sources.
The classified documents contained in the box were discovered in December, after the Justice Department told Trump’s legal team to conduct yet another search for documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
People familiar with the Trump legal team’s efforts to locate documents describe a confusing chain of events that delayed discovery of the box, including having its contents uploaded to the cloud, emailed to a Trump employee, and moved to an offsite location before finally ending up back at a Mar-a-Lago bridal suite that is now Trump’s office – the very place that the FBI had searched just weeks earlier.
Trump’s legal team has acknowledged in recent weeks they turned over to the special counsel the box and a laptop containing its scanned contents. But prosecutors have continued asking why it wasn’t given to the Justice Department earlier, and what if any role or knowledge Trump may have had about its movements, sources said.