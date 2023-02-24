LEAK: Special Counsel Jack Smith Investigating Classified Docs Found at Mar-a-Lago After August Raid

Another day, another Deep State leak.

Biden’s Justice Department has nothing on Trump so they are going to try to get him on ‘obstruction’ charges.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating how classified documents were found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence after the August raid last year.

FBI agents descended on Trump’s Florida residence last summer looking for presidential records lawfully stored at the former president’s home.

The feds seized classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago and thoroughly searched the property.

However, more documents with classified markings were found in a box among presidential schedules in December, a few months after the summer FBI raid.

The feds are investigating why the box of documents wasn’t given to the DOJ and what ‘Trump’s role’ was in storing the box.

They’re going for obstruction charges.

