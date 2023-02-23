Karine Jean-Pierre Calls Obama The President (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday called Barack Obama “President.”

While speaking to the press pool, KJP stated “President Obama announced that, pardon me, President Biden.”

She would then make light of the situation and say “Woah! That is news!”

WATCH:

KJP called Joe Biden as President Obama. pic.twitter.com/lEgAoxa5ko — Becker News (@NewsBecker) February 23, 2023

KJP would then proceed to announce Biden’s nominee for the World Bank would be former president and CEO of Mastercard Ajay Bangaw.

Many users on Twitter were quick to call KJP’s mistake a Freudian slip and pointed it as proof Obama is still calling the shots at the White House.

She said out loud what many have suspected for some time.

Freudian slip much there KJP. https://t.co/id8fSLx9so — Burke (@bazurke2) February 23, 2023

Like many other members of Biden administration before becoming Biden’s press secretary she worked under the Obama administration.

Back in 2008 KJP served as Obama’s southeast regional political director in 2008 and in 2012 she served as Obama’s deputy battleground states director.

KJP shouldn’t worry too much about her mistake, considering Biden introduced himself as Obama’s Vice President before.

Read more here: