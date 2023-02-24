Kamala Harris Says Asphalt “Exasperates” Heat in Urban Communities (VIDEO)

by

Remember when former Vice President Dan Quayle got roasted for misspelling “potato”?

Kamala Harris made a total fool of herself on Thursday during remarks to HBCU journalists alongside Biden advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms at the White House.

And the media is totally silent.

Harris gushed over Venn diagrams… again.

WATCH:

Then she spoke about climate change and how it disproportionately affects urban communities.

“Think about the climate issue in the context of what we need to do to deal with, for example, extreme heat and what that means in urban communities where there’s only asphalt that just actually exasperates the heat effect, and where there are no trees…” Harris said.

*Exasperates*

VIDEO:

