Joe Biden Claims He Got Involved in the Civil Rights Movement as a Public Defender (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday hosted a screening of the movie “Till” in the East Room.

“Till” is a new film about the lynching of Emmett Till.

Joe Biden lied his face off during his remarks.

Biden falsely claimed he got involved in the civil rights movement.

“Folks, I thought I got involved in the civil rights movement as a public defender, as my colleagues know, when I was a kid getting out of law school,” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "Folks, I thought I got involved in the civil rights movement as a public defender, as my colleagues know, when I was a kid getting out of law school." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ODXuZBrObZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 16, 2023

Biden never got involved in the civil rights movement.

This lie has been repeatedly debunked.

In 1987, Joe Biden falsely claimed he marched in the civil rights movement and eventually dropped out of the presidential race.

Biden finally admitted he lied about marching in the civil rights movement.

WATCH: