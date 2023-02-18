Interior Department Now Offering ‘Ecogrief’ Training For Employees

by

The United States Department of the Interior is now offering ‘ecogrief’ training to employees who may be experiencing feelings of trauma or loss over climate change and the environment.

This crosses into the ‘beyond parody’ category of government.

We have a massive and completely real environmental disaster unfolding in Ohio, and the Interior Department is offering what sounds like climate change therapy to employees.

NewsBusters reports:

Read Also: Dr. Peter McCullough On What Goes Into His “Healthy Heart & Muscle Formula”

Under the Weather: Interior Dept. Offering Employees ‘Eco-Grief Training’

It’s hard out there for a federal Fish and Wildlife Service employee. It’s not just the long days of bullying property owners, collecting gray wolf sperm samples and dealing with smart asses asking for a license for their pet fish Eric. It’s the gnawing “ecogrief” that grinds you down.

But the government feels your pain, and it’s here to help. “The Interior Department’s Fish and Wildlife Service is offering “ecogrief” training to employees who are struggling with a sense of trauma or loss as they witness a changing environment,” reported Stephen Dinan in the Washington Times.

Ecogrief, AKA “eco-anxiety,” is common on liberal arts campuses, in big-city newsrooms, and wherever people use the word “barista” without irony. “The American Psychological Association says it can manifest as a sense of being overwhelmed by the immensity of changes to the environment, or even a sense of ‘anticipated loss’ — essentially mourning what someone believes to be inevitable, particularly with climate change,” Dinan explained, and noted that Ecoanxiety.com (really) says “Eco-anxiety isn’t a recognized medical condition. But general anxiety is, and eco-anxiety has many of the same characteristics.”

And since taxpayer dollars share many of the same characteristics as real dollars, Fish and Wildlife is spending some on eco-grief.

It’s amazing that this is real.

The left is turning the country into a giant, liberal college campus.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Mike LaChance
The Latest From Mike LaChance
Gruesome Video Released of Trump Supporter Victoria White After DC Officer Jason Bagshaw Beat Her in Face with Baton and His Fist 40 Times on January 6
HUGE: FOX News Filing Shows DOMINION Voting Systems Executives Including Eric Coomer Knew Its Voting Systems Had Major Security Issues, Was Hacked, and Was “Riddled with Bugs”
NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi’s Filmmaker Daughter Alexandra Pelosi Caught on Tape REFUTING J6 NARRATIVE – Admitting Jan. 6 Protests Not an Insurrection, DC Courts Too Biased
America Last: Biden Regime Officially Announces Additional $2.1 Billion Security Assistance for Ukraine
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
MSU Shooter Revealed as Liberal Democrat
Hours After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Ohio – FEMA Finally Releases Disaster Relief Funding to Local Citizens Affected by Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion
LIBERAL RAGE: Alt-Left Activists Reveal They Are Losing Work in Biden Economy and They Are Triggered
The Talking Points Have Gone Out: John Fetterman Is ‘Brave’ For Checking Into Hospital For Depression
Contact Mike LaChance