Interior Department Now Offering ‘Ecogrief’ Training For Employees

The United States Department of the Interior is now offering ‘ecogrief’ training to employees who may be experiencing feelings of trauma or loss over climate change and the environment.

This crosses into the ‘beyond parody’ category of government.

We have a massive and completely real environmental disaster unfolding in Ohio, and the Interior Department is offering what sounds like climate change therapy to employees.

NewsBusters reports:

Under the Weather: Interior Dept. Offering Employees ‘Eco-Grief Training’ It’s hard out there for a federal Fish and Wildlife Service employee. It’s not just the long days of bullying property owners, collecting gray wolf sperm samples and dealing with smart asses asking for a license for their pet fish Eric. It’s the gnawing “ecogrief” that grinds you down. But the government feels your pain, and it’s here to help. “The Interior Department’s Fish and Wildlife Service is offering “ecogrief” training to employees who are struggling with a sense of trauma or loss as they witness a changing environment,” reported Stephen Dinan in the Washington Times. Ecogrief, AKA “eco-anxiety,” is common on liberal arts campuses, in big-city newsrooms, and wherever people use the word “barista” without irony. “The American Psychological Association says it can manifest as a sense of being overwhelmed by the immensity of changes to the environment, or even a sense of ‘anticipated loss’ — essentially mourning what someone believes to be inevitable, particularly with climate change,” Dinan explained, and noted that Ecoanxiety.com (really) says “Eco-anxiety isn’t a recognized medical condition. But general anxiety is, and eco-anxiety has many of the same characteristics.” And since taxpayer dollars share many of the same characteristics as real dollars, Fish and Wildlife is spending some on eco-grief.

It’s amazing that this is real.

“This 4-hour workshop seeks to normalize the wide range of emotional responses that conservationists experience while empowering participants to act while taking care of themselves.” https://t.co/07z4Ab7DiF — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 16, 2023

The left is turning the country into a giant, liberal college campus.