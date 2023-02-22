“I’m Taking Some Personal Time”: Buttigieg Refuses to Answer Daily Caller Reporter’s Questions on East Palestine, But Creepily Snaps Her Photo (Video)

by

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was questioned Tuesday evening while walking in Washington, D.C. by Daily Caller reporter Jennie Taer who asked him about the toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio. Buttigieg was walking with what appears to be his husband Chasten Buttigieg.

Secretary Pete refused to answer Taer’s questions, save but one, repeatedly telling her to check out the “dozen” interviews he had already given today. When Taer persisted, Buttigieg informed her he was “taking some personal time”. He did say he was going to go to East Palestine but wouldn’t say when.

Buttigieg creepily took a picture of her with his smartphone.

One of the interviews Buttigieg gave Tuesday was with CBS News reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns who challenged him for not “showing up” to East Palestine. Buttigieg spoke about respecting the bureaucratic process.

Buttigieg admitted he blew his initial response time to the toxic train wreck.

Buttigieg is upset that President Trump is visiting East Palestine on Wednesday.

In another interview Buttigieg would not commit to a specific day to visit:

Bloomberg reported Tuesday evening Buttigieg is facing criticism from Republicans and Democrats over his handling of the East Palestine toxic train wreck.

This writer’s recommendation to new White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, “you better call your Secretary Personal Time over to the West Wing tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. and hand him a 9 a.m. plane ticket to East Palestine. What a train wreck.”

For those unfamiliar with her work, here is a video of Jennie Taer reporting on the shut down last week of a D.C. homeless camp in a federal park two blocks from the White House.

This is who Secretary Personal Time would not answer her questions.

