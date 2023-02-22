“I’m Taking Some Personal Time”: Buttigieg Refuses to Answer Daily Caller Reporter’s Questions on East Palestine, But Creepily Snaps Her Photo (Video)

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was questioned Tuesday evening while walking in Washington, D.C. by Daily Caller reporter Jennie Taer who asked him about the toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio. Buttigieg was walking with what appears to be his husband Chasten Buttigieg.

Secretary Pete refused to answer Taer’s questions, save but one, repeatedly telling her to check out the “dozen” interviews he had already given today. When Taer persisted, Buttigieg informed her he was “taking some personal time”. He did say he was going to go to East Palestine but wouldn’t say when.

Buttigieg creepily took a picture of her with his smartphone.

I asked Secretary Buttigieg about the crisis in East Palestine and I guess he didn’t like that so he took a pic of me. Im just doing my job, sir. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HjKNgF25FJ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 22, 2023

One of the interviews Buttigieg gave Tuesday was with CBS News reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns who challenged him for not “showing up” to East Palestine. Buttigieg spoke about respecting the bureaucratic process.

Transportation Sec. Buttigieg says he's "planning to go" to East Palestine, Ohio, but hasn't specified when he'll make the visit.@CHueyBurns: "But, you ran for president. You understand politics better than most. And you know the importance of showing up. So why not go sooner?" pic.twitter.com/g1yoaBunNy — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 21, 2023

Buttigieg admitted he blew his initial response time to the toxic train wreck.

"Do you wish you would've spoken out sooner [on the Ohio train disaster]?" PETE BUTTIGIEG: "[I] could have spoken sooner about how strongly I felt about this incident." pic.twitter.com/pi6aCkz8jI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2023

Buttigieg is upset that President Trump is visiting East Palestine on Wednesday.

Transportation Sec. Buttigieg on former President Trump's planned visit to East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday: "I don't know exactly what he's planning to do there, especially since his administration was anti-regulation and pro-industry every step of the way." pic.twitter.com/FSBCcHP1h3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 21, 2023

In another interview Buttigieg would not commit to a specific day to visit:

18 days after the toxic train derailment in Ohio, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells a local TV station he's still "planning to come" visit at some point — but can't say when pic.twitter.com/l1bd6PWcgt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 21, 2023

Bloomberg reported Tuesday evening Buttigieg is facing criticism from Republicans and Democrats over his handling of the East Palestine toxic train wreck.

Criticism of US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s response to a train derailment that released toxic chemicals in Ohio is increasing and becoming bipartisan https://t.co/EzZl573idl — Bloomberg (@business) February 21, 2023

This writer’s recommendation to new White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, “you better call your Secretary Personal Time over to the West Wing tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. and hand him a 9 a.m. plane ticket to East Palestine. What a train wreck.”

Attn: @WHCOS Jeff Zients, you better call your Secretary Personal Time over to the West Wing tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. and hand him a 9 a.m. plane ticket to East Palestine. What a train wreck. https://t.co/kY3Cq0LBit — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) February 22, 2023

