“I Stand with James O’Keefe” – Exclusive: 14 Courageous Project Veritas Whistleblowers Release POWERFUL VIDEO and LETTER in Support of James O’Keefe – MUST SEE

by

This is so powerful!

14 former Project Veritas whistleblowers and insiders cut a video that was released minutes ago in support of James O’Keefe.

James O’Keefe was removed from the Project Veritas Board, a company he founded and led for over a decade earlier this week.

Click here for the TGP discounts page at MyPillow - use promo code TGP to benefit Gateway Pundit and get huge discounts!

This video is a collection of courageous Americans who step out of the shadows to show their support for James O’Keefe.

Warning: This is a very moving video!

Here is the letter released this morning by the whistleblowers and insiders.

Via Ryan Hartwig.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 