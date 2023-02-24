“I Stand with James O’Keefe” – Exclusive: 14 Courageous Project Veritas Whistleblowers Release POWERFUL VIDEO and LETTER in Support of James O’Keefe – MUST SEE

This is so powerful!

14 former Project Veritas whistleblowers and insiders cut a video that was released minutes ago in support of James O’Keefe.

James O’Keefe was removed from the Project Veritas Board, a company he founded and led for over a decade earlier this week.

This video is a collection of courageous Americans who step out of the shadows to show their support for James O’Keefe.

Warning: This is a very moving video!

We, the Whistleblowers of Project Veritas stand with James O’Keefe. Retweet, if you #StandWithJames. pic.twitter.com/BCvRftLMkc — Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower (@Perpetualmaniac) February 24, 2023

Here is the letter released this morning by the whistleblowers and insiders.

Via Ryan Hartwig.