“I Stand with James O’Keefe” – Exclusive: 14 Courageous Project Veritas Whistleblowers Release POWERFUL VIDEO and LETTER in Support of James O’Keefe – MUST SEE

This is so powerful!
14 former Project Veritas whistleblowers and insiders cut a video that was released minutes ago in support of James O’Keefe.
James O’Keefe was removed from the Project Veritas Board, a company he founded and led for over a decade earlier this week.
This video is a collection of courageous Americans who step out of the shadows to show their support for James O’Keefe.
Warning: This is a very moving video!
We, the Whistleblowers of Project Veritas stand with James O’Keefe.
Retweet, if you #StandWithJames. pic.twitter.com/BCvRftLMkc
— Zach Vorhies / Google Whistleblower (@Perpetualmaniac) February 24, 2023
Here is the letter released this morning by the whistleblowers and insiders.
Via Ryan Hartwig.