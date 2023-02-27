Hungarian FM Calls for UN Investigation of Alleged Biden Nord Stream Terror Attack

Speaking to Russia’s Sputnik News, Hungarian Foreign MInister Péter Szijjártó has called for a UN investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream Pipeline. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the Biden regime to come clean with what it knows, following the bombshell reveleations of veteran journalist Seymour Hersh about the Biden plot to attack a NATO partner.

“I think in such kind of issue, the United Nations definitely should have a role”, Szijjártó said. “Why? Because the United Nations has not been created as an integration for like-minded countries. The United Nations has been created to serve as a platform for countries to talk to each other, who even consider each other as enemies. …I think the UN should give framework for such kind of an investigation. I think UN could be a good platform for such an investigation.”

“When it comes to this whole challenging security environment, I do believe that UN should play a bigger role here. Because UN is basically kind of last resort, where everybody is being represented, where any kind of discussion can take place, because everybody is here. And under the UN umbrella, even enemies could and should talk to each other. So I do believe that UN should really play its role because currently this is not the case,” Szijjártó said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has called on the United States to share information about the Nord Stream sabotage, Spokesman Wang Wenbin said last Thursday: “We hope that the US will be able to provide intelligence about the explosions on the Nord Stream, instead of withholding information.”

Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council at the White House told Russian news agency TASS, that the Seymour Hersh story was “totally false and complete fiction”.