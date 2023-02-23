Mike Pence Ex-Spox on ‘The View’ Claims Allowing Tucker Carlson to Have J6 Tapes Could Enable Another 9/11 (VIDEO)

Alyssa Farah Griffin of ‘The View’ suggested on Wednesday that allowing Tucker Carlson to have access to the J6 video footage could enable another 9/11.

Griffin is the supposedly ‘Republican’ member of the panel. She once served as the spokesperson for Mike Pence.

That’s weird, huh?

The amount of fear in the liberal media over Tucker having access to these tapes is amazing. They are absolutely terrified about what might come out as a result.

The Daily Wire reported:

The hosts of ABC’s midday talk show “The View” — including new Republican co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin — were all in agreement on Wednesday when they attacked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for giving thousands of hours of January 6 footage to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The women on the panel voiced their concerns — ranging from complaints about the fact that Carlson works for Fox News to worries that anyone releasing the footage could give potential terrorists access to information about Capitol security… “This raises huge safety and security concerns for the Capitol,” Griffin agreed, saying that showing that footage to the general public gave everyone access to the locations of security cameras throughout the Capitol building and could also reveal information about escape routes and safe rooms that are located throughout the facility. “As a Republican, we always say we ‘back the blue,’” she said, adding, “Well, you just exposed the entire Capitol and undermined the Capitol Police and their safety precautions for something like a January 6, were it to ever happen again, or something like 9/11 where the Capitol was targeted.”

Watch the video below:

Alyssa Farah Griffin claims Tucker having the videos is a security risk for the Capitol.

“This raises huge safety and security concerns for the Capitol!”

She suggests Tucker will reveal evacuation points, saferooms, and security camera locations and will enable another 9/11. pic.twitter.com/cC6uqXqMqR — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2023

Here’s more of the insanity:

Sara Haines asserts Tucker “only has bad intentions … nefarious intentions” and will use the video to help terrorists scout the “White House.”

She pushed the debunked conspiracy theory that Republican members of Congress helped rioters scout the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/nhH6TqKq2K — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2023

Joy Behar is OUTRAGED that Tucker Carlson was given video of January 6.

“[He goes] on the air and tell[s] people all these lies that they don’t even believe themselves. And now he’s handed all this footage from January 6.” pic.twitter.com/Z6IkEVtBGn — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2023

The View is the most toxic, garbage show in American media, and that’s saying something.