HORROR: Soros-Funded Prosecutor’s Office Didn’t Show Up for Trial, Didn’t Enforce GPS Monitoring – And a Volleyball Player Lost Her Legs

A Tennessee volleyball player was walking in St. Louis City last week when she was struck by a car — and lost her legs after she was pinned to another car.

It’s a horrible thing to happen – but it was preventable.

Should the driver have been in jail?

Daniel Riley was arrested for armed robbery, but Soros-backed prosecutor Kim Gardner and her team did not show up for the trial. They later refiled the charges and put the defendant on GPS monitoring. But the GPS monitoring went off 40 times before the crash — and the Soros prosecutor’s office did nothing about it.

This is not an isolated incident.

A shooting was caught on camera in 2020 after a car crash in a busy St. Louis City intersection. The crash and shooting took place on Lindell and Sarah near the Central West End. Two men were seen arguing after the crash in the middle of Lindell Boulevard when one man pulled out a gun and started shooting. But St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner let the shooter walk free the next day without filing charges.

In an earlier event, St. Louis Police arrested a drug dealer in possession of over 1,000 highly addictive opiate pills and more than $30,000 in cash. St. Louis police officers also got a confession from their suspect. But when investigators brought their evidence to Gardner’s Circuit Attorney’s office in downtown St. Louis the attorneys REFUSED to press charges against the dealer and handed the police report back to the officers!

And now Kim Gardner allowed this dangerous man on the street and a young girl’s life is forever changed.