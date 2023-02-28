Group of Bipartisan Senators Discuss Raising Social Security Retirement Age to 70

Here we go…

A group of bipartisan senators are discussing raising the retirement age on Social Security to about 70.

According to Semafor, the group of senators led by Angus King (I-ME) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) are considering raising the retirement age.

The Senators insisted there are no cuts for Americans currently receiving Social Security benefits.

“This is an example of two leaders trying to find a solution to a clear and foreseeable danger,” Cassidy and King spokespeople told Semafor in a statement. “Although the final framework is still taking shape, there are no cuts for Americans currently receiving Social Security benefits in our plan. Indeed, many will receive additional benefits.

Semafor reported: