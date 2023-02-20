Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Discusses Nancy Pelosi’s Filmmaker Daughter Caught on Tape Refuting J6 Narrative on American Sunrise (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Ed Hnry and Karyn Turk on American Sunrise on Monday morning.

The TGP founder discussed the explosive report released on The Gateway Pundit last week.

J6 prisoner Gabriel Garcia shared footage with The Gateway Pundit of Nancy Pelosi’s daughter caught on tape refuting the J6 official narrative. In the never before released video of Nancy Pelosi’s daughter admitting to a January 6 defendant that the insurrection narrative was nonsense and that Washington DC is too biased to hold fair trials for Trump supporters.

On Monday TGP’s Jim Hoft joined Ed and Karyn to discuss the Alexandra Pelosi confessions and other top stories from last week.

If you want to learn more about the January 6 prisoner who released the video go here and read our report on retired CPT Gabriel Garcia.

Here is the video: